Ease Your Lung Problems Naturally

Pic: Freepik

Air pollution is a major global problem and India witnessed nearly 70% of Indians suffer from lung disease. In India, there are an estimated 37.5 million cases of asthma, with 40-50% of pediatric asthma cases being unrestrained or serious. The number of lung disease remedies searched by individuals for asthma, bronchitis, and other diseases have increased by 78% in the last five years as a result of air pollution. The combined effects of smog spread across cities to household air pollution such as open fires, biomass, cooking fuelled by kerosene, and the like are associated with nine million annual premature deaths.

Mumbai is one of the most polluted Indian cities surpassing Delhi, with an alarming figure of 13,000 deaths in the past five years. Mumbai’s air pollution can be attributed to traffic emissions, construction activities, open rubbish burning, paved and unpaved road dust, and industrial emissions, which have been a rising concern as the city’s air quality turned to “very poor”, hitting the 300-mark in parts of the city, as per SAFAR’s air quality monitoring index.

Outbreak of allergies & respiratory disorders

Mumbai’s skyrocketing pollution is set to worsen the health crisis by triggering a broad spectrum of acute and chronic illnesses like respiratory tract infections, asthma, allergic cough, nasal congestion, sore throat, lung cancer, and many more. These are affecting children, pregnant women, the elderly, and other immuno-compromised individuals. Lung cancer deaths rose by 49% in Mumbai between 2009 and 2021. Besides, the city witnessed 13,444 deaths due to respiratory ailments, such as acute bronchitis, asthma, and pneumonia, and over 1000 succumbed to asthma and pneumonia alone between 2017 and 2021.

Read Also 5 Tips To Stay Acne Free

Practitioners and dermatologists are seeing a significant increase 25-30% increase in patients with chapped and itchy skin, hives epidemics, and urticaria- a skin allergic response that develops as a result of pollution and weather change. The increase was commonly observed in young patients. As a result, it aggravates signs of acne and scalp folliculitis (red bumps on your scalp that can lead to permanent hair loss) resulting from elevated oily skin (seborrhea) on the face, chest, back, and scalp.

Homeopathy to the rescue

A stronger immune system backed by healthy lifestyle modifications is what is needed to deal with the poor air quality in the city. Being 100% natural and safe without side effects, the homeopathy medical system has proved very effective in building immunity and treating multiple respiratory diseases arising from air pollution. Homeopathy treatment is individualized and holistic.

Depending on the nature of the symptoms and what makes it naturally better or worse a remedy is chosen. Also, emotional factors are considered. For example - if the cough persists after a past emotional trauma, the medicine Nat Mur may be given. If the cough is rattling with difficulty in expectoration, Ant Tart may be selected.

According to the National Library of Medicine (NIH), Homeopathy is effective in fighting respiratory infections and offering symptomatic relief in its clinical trial. Prolonged Homeopathic treatment can reduce the frequency and intensity of respiratory diseases through a proper constitutional treatment plan.

Self-help measures include stopping smoking, avoid exposure to cold air and known allergens. Patients who have previously suffered from respiratory diseases are advised to avoid any circumstances that may re-trigger their condition. Exercise regularly. Avoid the negative effects of air pollution by following a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Read Also Top 3 Homeopathic Medicines That Will Help To Reduce Hair Loss

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)