Top 3 Homeopathic Medicines That Will Help To Reduce Hair Loss

Research by a team of cardiologists associated with Ahmedabad-based UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology on more than 1,900 individuals has revealed that those who have male pattern baldness and early greying of hair have more than five times higher risk of getting heart disease. Hair loss is not just from a particular diet or hormonal changes, it can be a medical condition. The study found that nearly 50% of heart attack patients had androgenic alopecia commonly known as male pattern baldness as compared to around 27% of healthy counterparts. Men who had just crown-top hair loss or vertex baldness, Alopecia Areata/Patchy hair loss, were 52%.

A variety of conditions, including hormonal changes caused by pregnancy, childbirth, menopause, and thyroid problems, can cause permanent or temporary hair loss in females. Female pattern hair loss (FPHL) affects roughly 40% of women by the age of 50. Certain drugs, such as those used to treat cancer, arthritis, depression, heart problems, gout, and high blood pressure, can cause hair loss.

According to a study conducted by the National Centre for Biotechnology, people suffering from Alopecia can experience psychological consequences such as high levels of anxiety and depression. Other than Alopecia Areata, extreme hair loss causes baldness and can be caused by thyroid disorders, certain medications, and other Autoimmune Diseases. It could also be the result of heredity, nutritional deficiencies, infection, smoking, or stress.

To treat hair loss through Homeopathy one needs to literally go to the root of the problem. As there are more than 40 medical reasons for hair loss, identifying the right one and then treating it through a proper homeopathic plan of treatment helps to reduce hair fall the right way. A certain amount of hair fall is normal and there is a three year cycle of hair to fall and grow naturally. Therefore there is no need to be alarmed if there is a small amount of hair loss every day. It needs to be treated if it is progressing and there is visible thinning of the scalp. In some diseases like in alopecia areata hair falls off in large lumps leaving bald patches on the scalp. This also results from lowered immunity. Proper homeopathic treatment helps to increase immunity over a period of time and restore hair in the bald areas. Some homeopathic medicines that will help to reduce hair loss are as follows:

Wies Baden 30 – 5 pills twice a day to reduce hair fall and help hair growth in male pattern baldness.

Fluoric acid 30 – 5 pills twice a day helps in cases of alopecia areata.

Ferrum Phos 6x – 3 tablets twice a day helps in iron absorption in women who are anaemic. Once their Feretin iron level increases the hair loss stops and in many cases grows back.

Research has proved that certain homeopathic medicines can act as natural DHT inhibitors and thereby help control hair loss without any side effects. Hair is made up of protein and iron, therefore a diet which is rich in protein and iron such as chickpeas, milk, Lentils, mushrooms, Beetroot, Soybeans, and vitamin C-rich fruits is recommended to encourage hair growth.

