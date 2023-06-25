Perfect skincare tips for this humid weather

Hot and humid weather may be able to save your skin from the winter dryness and itchiness, but the moist weather leaves your skin oily and greasy resulting in acnes and blemishes. But, with the right treatment you can save your skin from all the problems and keep it soft and supple.

Keep your face clean: When the humidity levels are high, your face tends to get greasy. To keep away that oily look, you need to cleanse your skin with an oil free face wash at least twice a day. Do not use an oil based make up remover.

Use less make-up: When you wear a lot of make up during hot and humid weather conditions, they tend to get in your pores and eventually clog them. Use a mineral based powdered foundation instead of the cream based ones. Also, reduce your usage of night creams, they tend to make your skin more oily.

Toners: Toners not only help in minimising pore size and essentially closing the pores after cleansing, but also help in soothing and calming the irritated skin.

Sun protect: Opt for aqueous gel or gel sunscreens if you don’t want an embarrassing white liquid trickling down with sweat.

Nourish and replenish: With all the stickiness, you may not realise that the skin is getting dehydrated. Use lightweight moisturisers, preferably at night. Look for the word non-comedogenic on the pack to make sure it won’t clog the pores.

Refresh and spray: Face mist can go a long way in mattifying and soothing irritated skin.

Get rid of body odour: Bathe twice a day and opt for loose cotton fabrics. Use dusting powders on skin folds to avoid odour and friction rashes. You may even add an aluminium chloride lotion to sweaty areas after consulting your dermatologist.

Comfy footwear: Choose open footwear and avoid wearing socks for long hours to prevent smelly feet. Sun dry your shoes and don’t repeat the same pair daily.

(Dr Usha Beloskar is the Medical Director, Sskin Savvy Advanced Aesthetics, Kohinoor Square Dadar, Mumbai)