5 Tips To Stay Acne Free

The vast majority of adult breakout sufferers, according to the National Library of Medicine, were around the years of 26 and 30, having a clear female predominance. The cyclic fluctuation was noted in 44.5% of patients, with the majority of them experiencing aggravation during the summertime. Exacerbation was ascribed to food and beauty products by 47.3% and 40% of individuals, significantly; 32.7% of patients had exacerbations during stress, 26.4% following exposure to sunlight, and 23.6% after sweating. About 48% of patients reported first-degree relatives who had acne now or in the past. The majority of female patients had a premenstrual acne flare-up, which was substantially more common in individuals with persistent acne.

Estrogen and progesterone levels fall prior to menstruation. This can cause your skin’s sebaceous glands, which produce an oily substance that lubricates your skin, to produce more sebum. Excessive use might cause blocked pores and outbreaks. Hormones can also cause acne-causing bacteria to proliferate on the skin.

Every year, over Rs 1,500 million is spent on conventional over-the-counter (OTC) acne products, despite the outcomes being far from satisfactory, let alone the side effects. Although no one can completely prevent acne, especially during hormonal changes, individuals can lower the risk of developing acne with goodness of Homeopathy.

Homeopathic tips

Pulsatila is a medicine of choice for young girls who suffer from acne before periods.

Sepia is a good medicine for acne rosacea. This is in middle aged women who suffer from rose coloured pink acne.

In women who suffer from acne due to ovarian cysts Apis Mellifica is useful.

Homeopathic medicines are also selected according to the location of acne. For acne on the face Silicea is recommended and for acne on the back Calcarea Sulph can be given. A homeopath will also prescribe medicine depending on what causes acne e.g. if acne is from cosmetic abuse then Bovista is recommended and if it is due to dandruff then Sulphur helps. Echinacea Q 10 drops in half a cup of water twice a day is used as a blood cleanser to clear up acne. Berberis Aquifolium in its light cream form is used to effectively minimize acne scars.

General tips for acne care

Wash your face at least 2-3 times a day with a soap-free face wash

Stay Hydrated – Drink at least 8 glasses of water daily

Don’t squeeze and don’t pick the acne. It may lead to scarring

Avoid makeup - Makeup can cause acne due to clogged pores.

Use water-based sunscreen with SPF 30-50 to protect from UV rays

Everyone’s skin is unique, and what works for one person may not work for the next. It is advisable to take guidance from a qualified homeopathic doctor who would tailor make a treatment plan that will work best for you.

(Dr Mukesh Batra is the founder of Dr Batra’s group of companies, a chain of homeopathy clinics in six countries and an FMCG brand)

