Treating And Managing Psoriasis With Homeopathy

Pic: Freepik

Psoriasis, a chronic immune-mediated disease, arises when the immune system mistakenly targets healthy cells, leading to inflammation visible as skin plaques. The most common form, Psoriasis vulgaris, affects 80% to 90% of individuals with psoriasis, presenting symptoms such as scaly rashes, small scaling spots, itching, and burning.

These symptoms, accompanied by cyclic rashes, soreness, joint stiffness, and nail abnormalities, contribute to the challenges faced by those living with psoriasis.

One alarming aspect is the established link between psoriasis and skin cancer. This chronic condition is associated with an increased risk of malignancies, particularly skin cancer. Early detection is crucial, and changes in moles can be a potential indicator of skin cancer.

The ABCDE method—asymmetry, border irregularity, colour changes, diameter increase, and evolution over time—provides a guide for monitoring moles and seeking timely medical attention.

Types of Psoriasis

Psoriasis manifests in various forms, each with its own distinct characteristics. Plaque psoriasis, the most prevalent type, involves dry, itchy patches with raised skin covered in scales. Nail psoriasis affects the nails, causing pitting, while guttate psoriasis is often linked to bacterial infections. Inverse psoriasis affects skin folds, and the rare erythrodermic psoriasis covers the entire body with a peeling rash.

Stress plays a significant role in triggering and exacerbating psoriasis. Studies show that 31–88% of patients identify stress as a contributing factor. Addressing stress is crucial to managing the symptoms and improving the quality of life for individuals with psoriasis.

Manage with Homeopathy

Homeopathy offers a holistic approach, considering both physical and psychological aspects of the patient’s well-being. The homeopathic method of treating psoriasis entails adapting medicines to individual needs. Mezereum is good medicine for scalp psoriasis; Kali Ars assists with skin redness and irritation; and Natrum Muriaticum 200 is advised for cases involving emotional disturbance. These homeopathic remedies, taken in 30 C dosage, four pills twice a day, attempt to ease symptoms till they go away.

Moreover, homeopathy proves to be cost-effective, making it an accessible option for individuals seeking long-lasting relief from psoriasis. Homeopathic doctors conduct comprehensive sessions to understand the patient’s condition, ensuring personalised and effective treatment.

Lifestyle changes

Living with psoriasis poses challenges, but integrating self-help strategies into your daily routine can improve symptom management and overall well-being. Maintain a healthy diet with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and explore the anti-inflammatory benefits of omega-3 fatty acids. Stay hydrated, identify and steer clear of triggers like stress, and practice stress management through activities like yoga. If you’re exposed to limited sun, use sunscreen on unaffected areas to prevent sunburn. Avoid scratching to prevent inflammation. Choose comfortable clothing, care for your nails, and use prescribed topical treatments consistently. Regular exercise boosts well-being, and joining support groups offers emotional backing.plan.

(Dr Mukesh Batra is the founder of Dr Batra’s group of companies, a chain of homeopathy clinics in six countries and an FMCG brand)