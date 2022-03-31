Gudi Padwa 2022: Wish your loved ones with these messages, quotes & greetings

Gudi Padwa, also called Samvatsar Padvo will fall on April 13 this year. It is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar and is also the first day of the new year for the people of Maharashtra and the Konkan region. Read on to know the significance, history, celebrations and popular food items prepared on Gudi Padwa.



The name Gudi Padwa is made using two words- ‘Gudi’, which means flag or emblem of Lord Brahma and ‘Padwa’ which means the first day of the phase of the moon. Rabi crops are reaped after this festival as it also signifies the arrival of the spring season.



As per Hindu mythology, it is said that on this day Lord Brahma created the universe. It is also said that Lord Brahma further created the concept of days, weeks, months and years on the day of Gudi Padwa. The festival is called Ugadi in South India and is considered to be the first day of the creation of the universe. This is why Lord Brahma is worshipped on this day.



Gudi Padwa also symbolizes Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. The festival commemorates the celebrations done for Lord Rama after his return to Ayodhya after completing 14 years of exile.



Celebrate it with your near and dear ones by wishing them through messages or Whatsapp. Make colourful floor decorations, and attach a Gudhi flag garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves, topped with upturned silver or copper vessel in your homes to bring in prosperity. Here are some of the messages and quotes on Gudi Padwa that you can send it to your relatives and friends.

Here are few greetings that you can extend to your loved one's on this auspicious festival

- On this auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, May you be endowed with Happiness, Health & Wealth. Happy Gudi Padwa!





- This Gudi Padwa, may your enemies become friends, the darkness of negativity fade away from your life, and you discover a new person within you. Happy Gudi Padwa!

- A new hope, a new beginning, a new dream is waiting to unfold. May this New Year brings your way, millions of joys unheard – untold.



- Happy Gudi Padwa! May the festival of Gudi Padwa bring you luck, success and happiness. Best wishes to you and your family.

- Raw mangoes, neem, and jaggery represent the sour, bitter, and sweet flavours of life. May the flavours of Gudi fill your life in the coming year. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 03:46 PM IST