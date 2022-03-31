Gudi Padwa 2022: Time, tithi, significance - Here's all you need to know

Gudi Padwa or Padva will be celebrated on April 2 this year. It marks the celebration of the Maharashtrian New Year.

The first day of Chaitra month is celebrated as Gudi Padwa, according to the Hindu calendar.

The day is celebrated all over India but with different names, cultural beliefs and celebrations. This festival is also celebrated in other states like Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Both Ugadi and Gudi Padwa are celebrated on the same day.

Significance:

Gudi Padwa is one of the most famous harvesting festivals of India that marks end of one season and beginning of a new one. Mythologically, this day too celebrates the defeat of Ravana by Lord Rama and his eventual happy return to Ayodhya.

The festival commemorates the crowning of Lord Rama post his return to Ayodhya along with Sita and Lakshmana after completing 14 years of exile.

Gudi Padwa: Date, time and tithi

Date: April 2 (Saturday)

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 11:53 AM on Apr 01, 2022

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 11:58 AM on Apr 02, 2022

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 02:32 PM IST