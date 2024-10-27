Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: Know Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Vidhi & More

Govatsa Dwadashi 2024 | FPJ

Govatsa Dwadashi is a Hindu Festival that is celebrated a day before Dhanters and is mainly observed in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh. In Maharashtra, it is known as Vasu Baras; meanwhile, in Gujarat, it is called Vagh Baras.

In Andhra Pradesh, the festival is celebrated as Sripada Vallabha Aradhana Utsav. This year, the festival is falling on October 28, 2024. Know more about the significant day, rituals, vrat and more which are mentioned below.

Significance and rituals of Govatsa Dwadashi

The festival is dedicated to calves and cows because it is believed that cows are a symbol of peace, prosperity, kindness and nurturing. The day is observed by worshiping cows and observing Nandini Vrat. On this day, peoples prepare a variety of dishes. In Hinduism, it is believed that cows are considered as sacred animals because they nourish humans with milk.

On this day, devotees take a bath in the early morning and worship cows and calves and adorn them with tilak, garland, and colourful decorations, and they offer prayers to cows, acknowledging them as a source of life. Devotees also observe the Nandini Vrat by abstaining from certain foods, such as wheat and milk products, for the day. People also observe the day with lightning diyas and candles, decorating their homes, and more.

Shubh Muhurat and timing of Govatsa Dwadashi

According to the Drik Panchang, Govatsa Dwadashi will be celebrated on Monday 28. The tithi begins from 7:50 AM on October 28, 2024 and will end at 10:31 AM on October 29, 2024. Meanwhile, Pradoshkala Muhurat will begin at 5:47 PM and will end at 8:21 PM.