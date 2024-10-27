 Rama Ekadashi 2024: Know All About Date, Vrat, Rituals, Muhurat & More About The Auspicious Festival
Rama Ekadashi, also known as Kartik Krishna Ekadashi and Rambha Ekadashi, is observed on the eleventh day of the Hindu month of Kartik of Krishna Paksha.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
Rama Ekadashi 2024 | Canva

Rama Ekadashi is a sacred fast in the Hindu religion and is observed before Diwali on the eleventh day of the Hindu month of Kartik of Krishna Paksha (the waning phase of the moon). Rama Ekadashi is also known as Kartik Krishna Ekadashi and Rambha Ekadashi is observed four days before Diwali.

On this auspicious day, devotees from across the country worship Lord Vishnu. It is considered one of the significant Ekadashi fasts. On the occasion of the Rama Ekadashi, let's delve into its deeper meaning and learn about the time, rituals, vrat, and much more, which are mentioned below.

Rama Ekadashi 2024

Rama Ekadashi 2024 | Canva

Rama Ekadashi Significance

As per Hindu tradition, fasting on Ram Ekadashi is believed to wash away negative karmas and aids in spiritual growth. People who follow it faithfully are believed to receive blessings from Lord Vishnu for peace and prosperity. According to the legends, Rama Ekadashi is associated with King Muchukunda, who was guided by the deity Lord Vishnu on the merits of this fast.

It is also believed that those who observe this fast sincerely receive divine protection and release from the cycle of rebirth. On this day, devotees observe the fast by abstaining from grain and certain foods. They take a bath in the early morning and wear clean clothes, and after that, they worship Vishnu, perform prayers by enchanting Vishnu mantras, and offer bhog to the deity.

Rama Ekadashi 2024

Rama Ekadashi 2024 | Canva

Date, Muhurat and rituals of Rama Ekadashi

As per the Vedic calendar, Rambha Ekadashi will be observed from Sunday, October 27, and will conclude on Monday, October 28. The tithi begins on October 27 at 5:23 AM and ends on October 28 at 7:50 AM. On this day, alongside Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped. Devotees typically offer Tulsi leaves and panchamrit, which are considered essential for a complete ritual.

