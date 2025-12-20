What Is Social Egg Freezing, And Why Are Women Choosing It?

Social egg freezing, also known as elective oocyte cryopreservation, is emerging as an important reproductive choice globally. The procedure involves stimulating the ovaries to produce multiple eggs, retrieving them, and freezing them at sub-zero temperatures for future use through assisted reproductive techniques. Unlike medical egg freezing, which is typically undertaken in cases such as cancer or other fertility-threatening conditions, social freezing is been chosen by women seeking to preserve fertility according to their choices. Beyond being a medical procedure, it reflects evolving perspectives on timing, autonomy, and life planning.

What motivates to freeze their eggs?

A large quantitative study involving over 1,100 women in German-speaking countries found that women who agreed for research were more likely to pursue social egg freezing. The predominant motivation cited was to create space for personal, professional, or relationship goals. About 59% of respondents identified this as their primary reason.

Women who approached egg freezing as an intentional step toward planning their future reported better psychological well-being. This indicates that the choice is more than a medical procedure; it reflects a way of managing uncertainty and aligning biological and social considerations.

Understanding time & choice

Two qualitative studies comparing women pursuing medical versus social egg freezing revealed similar patterns in how they think about time, choice, and autonomy. Many women view egg freezing as a way to keep the option of motherhood open, treating it as a backup plan rather than a final decision. They aim to maintain this option while navigating uncertainties such as finding the right partner, biological factors, or treatment outcomes.

Rather than making an immediate decision about parenthood, many women take a phased approach: they freeze their eggs first and revisit family planning at a later stage. This approach helps them keep options open while planning for future. The findings also show that women pursuing medical or social egg freezing often share similar motivations and decision-making approaches.

Informed decision-making

Social egg freezing is increasingly available as an option, giving women greater flexibility to preserve their fertility at a time that aligns with their personal and professional goals. Research indicates that success depends on several factors, including age at the time of egg retrieval, ovarian reserve, and the number of eggs stored.

Many fertility clinics now provide counselling to help women understand the procedure, its steps, and realistic chances of achieving a successful pregnancy. At the same time, there remains a need to increase awareness about elective egg freezing. Educational initiatives that share scientific knowledge on ovarian aging, fertility preservation techniques, and success rates can help women make informed decisions, aligning reproductive choices with personal and professional goals while understanding the medical considerations involved.

Tech to transformation

Social freezing is more than a technological advancement; it reflects how women navigate timing, uncertainty, and personal choice. While the procedure provides flexibility, understanding its implications is essential. Its use should be supported with appropriate counseling and guidance, enabling women to make well-informed decisions regarding fertility preservation and future family planning.

(Dr. Kshitiz Murdia – CEO & Whole-Time Director, Indira IVF Hospital Limited)