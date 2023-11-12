Govardhan Puja 2023: Date, Significance, Mahurat And Everything You Need To Know About The Day

Govardhan puja | Pixabay

Govardhan Puja, also referred to as Annakut Puja, is a Hindu celebration where devotees express their gratitude to the divine by preparing and offering a diverse array of vegetarian delicacies to the idols of Paramatma (God). Poha, or flattened rice, holds a significant place in the culinary preparations on this auspicious day.

Within the five-day festivities of Diwali, each day carries its own unique significance. Annakut Puja, also known as the day when Lord Krishna triumphed over God Indra, is a special occasion where devotees commemorate this divine victory by preparing and presenting elaborate offerings to express their reverence.

Generally, Govardhan Puja falls on the very next day of Laxmi Puja. This year the festival will be celebrated on November 13, Monday.

Significance

In Maharashtra, it is celebrated as Bali Pratipada or Bali Padva. The day commemorates the victory of Vamana, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, over King Bali and the subsequent pushing of Bali to Patal Lok. It is believed that due to the boon given by Lord Vamana, Asura King Bali visits the Prithvi Lok from the Patala Lok on this day.

While the Vaishnava community commemorates on this day the incident from the Bhagavata Puran where Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill to provide the people of Vrindavan village shelter from torrential rains.

Rituals

During this day of celebration, followers create piles of cow dung cakes, symbolizing the formidable Govardhan mountain. Engaging in devotional activities, they traverse their surroundings while reciting hymns and mantras.

Mahurat

The puja mahurat on November 13 is as follows:

Puja timings for the festival will start on November 13 at 6:43 am and end on November 14 at 8:52 am.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)