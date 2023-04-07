 Good Friday 2023: Pictures & videos surface as Christians carry out processions across India
Good Friday 2023: Pictures & videos surface as Christians carry out processions across India

Good Friday commemorates the day Jesus Christ was crucified at the Hill of Calvary, where he subsequently died

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
Good Friday commemorates the day Jesus Christ was crucified at the Hill of Calvary, where he subsequently died. According to the Paschal Triduum, it is observed during the holy week and falls on the Friday before Easter Sunday.

Christians around the world commemorate Good Friday on Friday that falls before Easter Sunday. This year, Good Friday is marked on the calendar on April 7. Special masses and events are organized in churches around the globe on this day.

Prayers are observed and the processions are carried out in different parts of India.

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture on 'Good Griday' at Puri beach:

Kolkata, West Bengal:

article-image

WATCH:

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala:

Mumbai:

Good Friday observed with Way of the Cross at churches across Mangaluru:

Thousands of devotees have been flocking their respective churches to take part in the Good Friday prayer service. Way of the Cross, with which the occasion begins, started early in some of the churches while in some, it is held later in the day.

The church service mainly includes reading of the Passion of Christ, reciting a string of prayers, unveiling and veneration of the Cross and communion service.

Many Christians around the world practice fasting on this day. In some places around the world, like the Philippines, Italy and Spain, processions are carried out, commemorating the death of Jesus.

article-image

