Mumbai: Prayer, fast to mark Good Friday

Mumbai: On Friday morning, Elizabeth D'Souza, a Vile Parle resident, makes it a point to have a day-long fast until she attends the Good Friday Mass in the evening.

Good Friday, the Friday before Easter, is the Christian day to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus and His death at Calvary. Easter will be celebrated on Sunday. It is the third day after Jesus rose from the dead.

"Good Friday is an important day because it celebrates the most momentous weekend in history"

The spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Bombay Father Nigel Barrett said, “For Christians, Good Friday is an important day of the year because it celebrates the most momentous weekend in history. Ever since Jesus died and was raised, Christians have proclaimed the cross and resurrection to be the decisive turning point for all creation. We remember the day Jesus willingly suffered and died by crucifixion as the ultimate sacrifice for our sins. Easter follows it, the glorious celebration of the day Jesus was raised from the dead, heralding his victory over sin and death and pointing ahead to a future resurrection for all who are united to him by faith.”

D'Souza said, “Good Friday is a fasting day. I get up at 5 am, have black tea and then we fast till evening Mass. After Mass and Passion of Christ, the body of Christ is brought down and petals of flowers offered are given to break the fast.”

On Thursday, which is observed as Maundy Thursday, some priests do the service of cleaning the feet of people like Jesus had the last Supper Apostles. Jesus then washed the feet of 12 persons and told them to love and serve as he did. “In our church, there was a similar thing today,” said D'Souza.

“After breaking our fast, we have some fruit and then prepare for Holi Saturday when there is a midnight mass. Sunday will then be a day of the feast,” she added.