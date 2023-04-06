 Good Friday 2023: When and why is the day celebrated by Christians? All you need to know
e-Paper Get App
HomeSpiritualityGood Friday 2023: When and why is the day celebrated by Christians? All you need to know

Good Friday 2023: When and why is the day celebrated by Christians? All you need to know

It’s also known as Holy Friday. This year, it falls on April 6.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
article-image

Good Friday commemorates the day Jesus Christ was crucified at the Hill of Calvary, where he subsequently died. According to the Paschal Triduum, it is observed during the holy week and falls on the Friday before Easter Sunday.

Christians around the world commemorate Good Friday on Friday that falls before Easter Sunday. This year, Good Friday is marked on the calendar on April 6. Special masses and events are organized in churches around the globe on this day.

Good Friday is a day to remember and honour Jesus Christ's sufferings

Some people believe that Good Friday stems from the words “God’s Friday”. Others interpret “good” as “holy”. According to the Bible, Jesus Christ was flogged and forced to carry the cross on which he was crucified. Every year, Christians honour his suffering by observing Good Friday.

Read Also
Ash Wednesday 2023: What is Lent? Do's and Don’ts for the Lenten season
article-image

Following the Synoptic Gospels (Matthew, Mark, and Luke), the mainstream of Christian tradition has held that Jesus’ last meal with his disciples on the evening before his Crucifixion was a Passover seder. That would place the date on which Jesus died on 15 Nisan of the Jewish calendar, or on the first day (starting at sundown) of Passover.

Beginning in the Middle Ages, only the officiating priest took Holy Communion, which was consecrated in the Maundy Thursday mass; laypeople have also communed on Good Friday since 1955.

The liturgy of Good Friday consists of the reading of the Gospel Passion narrative, the adoration of the cross, and Communion.

In the 17th century, following an earthquake in Peru, the Three Hour Service, a prayerful meditation on Jesus’ “Seven Last Words on the Cross,” was introduced to the Catholic liturgy by the Jesuits. It takes place between noon and 3 PM. Similar services occur in the Eastern Orthodox tradition, where no Communion is celebrated on Good Friday.

Many Christians around the world practice fasting on this day. In some places around the world, like the Philippines, Italy and Spain, processions are carried out, commemorating the death of Jesus.

Read Also
Maundy Thursday 2023: Date, significance, and all you need to know about the holy day
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Good Friday 2023: When and why is the day celebrated by Christians? All you need to know

Good Friday 2023: When and why is the day celebrated by Christians? All you need to know

Guiding Light: Role of education & media for creating a safe society

Guiding Light: Role of education & media for creating a safe society

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: April 5 or 6? Date, bhajans & all you need to celebrate the holy day

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: April 5 or 6? Date, bhajans & all you need to celebrate the holy day

Maundy Thursday 2023: Date, significance, and all you need to know about the holy day

Maundy Thursday 2023: Date, significance, and all you need to know about the holy day

Guiding Light: Vakbhushanam Bhushanam | The Power of Words

Guiding Light: Vakbhushanam Bhushanam | The Power of Words