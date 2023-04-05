Maundy Thursday 2023: Date, significance, and all you need to know about the holy day

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 05, 2023
Maundy Thursday 2023 falls on April 6. Also called Holy Thursday, it marks the start of the three-day Easter period -- The Triduum.
Christians observe Maundy Thursday to commemorate the Last Supper of Jesus Christ.
It is the day when: “He took bread, gave thanks and broke it, and gave it to them, saying, “This is my body given for you; do this in remembrance of me.” (Luke 22:19)
The word “Maundy” itself comes from an Anglo-French word derived from the Latin “mandatum,” which means “commandment.”
Holy Wednesday and Maundy Thursday represent the beginning of the transformational story of the death and resurrection of Jesus
A ritual of washing of the feet is significant to this day of the Holy Week, and it imitates Jesus’ act of love for his disciples on the night before he died.
Christians around the world, especially Catholics, mark the day with a special mass and prayers.
Have a blessed Maundy Thursday!