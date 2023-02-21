Ash Wednesday 2023: What is Lent? Significance and all you need to know

Ash Wednesday 2023: What is Lent? Significance an all you need to know | Pixabay

Lent is the six-week period leading up to Easter. For many Christians around the world, especially those who follow the Anglican, Catholic, and Orthodox traditions, it is one of the most important times of the year and is regarded on par with Advent, the period leading up to Christmas.

While Advent is a celebration and a time of great anticipation, Lent is observed as a time of solemn observance and preparation for the celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus at Easter.

Lent has traditionally been a period for abstinence, giving up something, or fasting from the beginning of the season on Ash Wednesday to the end of the season on Easter Sunday.

How to observe Lent?

Christians around the world observe Lent in a variety of ways. Many people in more orthodox and traditional denominations will still fast strictly, beginning with the wearing of ashes on Ash Wednesday and continuing until Easter Sunday, abstaining from meat, fish, eggs, and sweets.

Some people will decide to give up just one thing for Lent, usually a "luxury" such as alcohol. Nowadays, it is also becoming common for people to give up other activities, such as viewing TV, gym visits, and even social networking.

With the help of the various devotional books and courses that are currently available, many Christians also utilise Lent as an opportunity to increase their Bible study and prayer time.

What is Ash Wednesday?

Ash Wednesday begins Lent. The day gets its name from the traditional blessing of the ashes taken after the burning of Palm branches (or crosses made from Palm leaves) from the previous year’s Palm Sunday celebrations.

In certain churches, individuals are marked with a cross on their heads to signify the start of their Lenten fast. The phrase "Repent and believe in the Gospel" (Mark 1:15) or "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return" is repeated when drawing a cross (Genesis 3:19).

What is Holy Week?

Holy Week, the final week of Lent leading up to Easter, begins on Palm Sunday. Christians around the world recall Jesus' victorious entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday. A procession of palm branches is seen during church services, representing the ones that were laid at Jesus' feet as he rode into the city.

