Goa's Dudhsagar Waterfall Jeep Safaris Back In Action After Monsoon Hiatus

Dudhsagar Falls | Wikimedia Commons

Good news for all the travellers and adventure enthusiasts! Goa's iconic Dudhsagar waterfall has reopened its doors to enthusiastic tourists, offering access through thrilling Jeep safaris following a significant hiatus. On October 12, the Goa Tourism Development Corporation launched a new season of jeep tours to the captivating Dudhsagar waterfall. These adventurous excursions, often referred to as safaris, set out from the town of Collem, guiding visitors on an exhilarating 45-minute journey through the lush and rugged forest terrain.

The closure of the waterfall and the forest route during the monsoon season was primarily a precautionary measure due to safety concerns, ensuring a secure and enjoyable experience for all.

According to a Times of India report, to protect the delicate ecological balance of the region, the management has instituted a quota system that regulates the number of jeeps permitted to enter the sanctuary. On weekdays, approximately 170 Jeeps are allotted entry, a number that increases to 225 on weekends.

Each registered jeep operator authorised by the Forest Department can accommodate approximately seven passengers, with a charge of INR 500 per passenger, culminating in a total of INR 3,500 per journey. This reopening promises not only a revitalization of tourism but also the sustained livelihoods of the local community.

