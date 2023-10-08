Step Back In Time: Tram Rides Return For Nostalgic Durga Puja Pandal Hopping In Kolkata

Special Trams In Kolkata | Twitter/CTUA

Get ready to celebrate Durga Puja by stepping back in time at the "City of Joy"! Kolkata, known for its iconic tourist places, food, and Durga Puja, now boasts a specially transformed tram route from Tollygunge to Ballygunge, dedicated to celebrating the grand Durga Puja. This initiative marks the recognition of Durga Puja as UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage and the 150th anniversary of the Calcutta Tramways.

This special tram has been designed to commemorate these milestones in collaboration with the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), Asian Paints, and XXL Collective. It offers a unique experience for passengers as it traverses the city, displaying its captivating interior and exterior designs.

Kolkata's trams, which date back to 1873, hold great historical and cultural significance for the city. This special tram will operate from Tollygunge to Ballygunge, covering areas known for their historic and large Durga Puja pandals, perfectly timed with the festive season.

Exterior of the Special tram | Twitter/CTUA

The special two-compartment tram is hand-painted and boasts Kolkata's heritage and artwork. The exterior design showcases elements of West Bengal's culture and landmarks, including augmented reality elements. The artwork in this section depicts famous Puja symbols and represents the evolving styles and trends over the decades.

The first compartment of the tram is adorned with hand-painted artwork that pays tribute to Kumartuli, an area in North Kolkata where Durga idols are crafted. It features depictions of 'sindoor khela' and 'dhunuchi dance,' important elements of Durga Puja.

Hand painted compartments | Twitter/CTUA

Stunning makeovers | Twitter/CTUA

The makeover also includes Puja decorations with cane installations, 'alpona' art, and a visual narrative resembling a museum. The second compartment transports the passengers to a heritage location in Kolkata, reflecting the city's luxurious appeal.

The tram also includes interactive features and QR codes that allow passengers to explore the stories of the people behind Durga Puja as they enjoy the tram ride.