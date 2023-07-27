Gay Model Walks The Ramp Wearing Exquisite Lehenga For Falguni Shane Peacock At India Couture Week 2023 |

The Indian Couture Week 2023, which kickstarted on Tuesday, July 25 in Delhi is witnessing acclaimed fashion designers enthraling fashion lovers with their impeccable collection of ethnic ensembles. The first day of the fashion extravaganza served lessons on inclusivity in fashion with an out-and-proud gay model Rabanne Victor walking the runway for Falguni Shane Peacock.

Quashing the popular narrative that only women can wear lehengas, Victor was seen decked up in a beautiful gold lehenga from the designers’ latest collection. The model cut a stunning figure in his gold fish-cut lehenga, with a bralette-style blouse and a sheer veil with a floor-sweeping train. Victor’s outfit was accessorised with a pair of chokers and elaborate studs.

Gay Model Rabanne Victor walking the runway for Falguni Shane Peacock |

For the unversed, Victor began his professional life as a model at 27 and regularly models for acclaimed Kolkata-based designer Sabyasachi. Narrating his struggles and life before the fame, Victor said that he started his career late when he was 27. Being naturally skinny, the model also faced a few difficulties at the beginning.

Gay Model Rabanne Victor |

Falguni Shane Peacock unveiled Renaissance Reverie at the opening show of FDCI’s Hyundai India Couture Week 2023. Kiara Advani turned showstopper for the designers and dazzled in a bright pink embellished ensemble.

Read Also 7 Alia Bhatt's Inspired Chiffon Sarees From Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani For That Graceful Look

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)