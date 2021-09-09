Ganeshotsav 2021: Chant these mantras to bring good luck and prosperity in life

The 11-day Ganeshotsav is set to begin on Friday. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country and is one of the most important festivals for Hindus.
The festival holds a special significance and marks a grand celebration across India. This year, the celebration for the festival will begin from September 10. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom and prosperity. Ganesh Chaturthi is marked on the fourth day of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar, which falls in August-September.
Lord Ganesha is also known as Vighnaharta — the remover of obstacles. It is believed that offering prayers to him bring good luck and prosperity in life. This Ganesh Chaturthi, worship Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings by chanting the following Mantras.
Here are few Lord Ganesha Mantras:
Om Gam Ganpataye Namah
Om Ekadantaya Viddhmahe, Vakratundaya Dheemahi Tanno Danti Prachodayat
Vakratunda Ganesh Mantra:
Vakratunda Mahakaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha
Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada
Ganesh Gayatri Mantra:
Om Ekadantaya Viddhmahe, Vakratundaya Dheemahi
Tanno Danti Prachodayat
Ganesha Shlokam:
Gajananam Bhoota Ganadi Sevitham
Kapittha Jambhu Phalasara Bhakshitam
Umasutam Shoka Vinasha Karanam
Namami Vighneshawara Pada Pankajam
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)