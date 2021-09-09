Ganeshotsav 2021: Chant these mantras to bring good luck and prosperity in life

The 11-day Ganeshotsav is set to begin on Friday. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country and is one of the most important festivals for Hindus.

The festival holds a special significance and marks a grand celebration across India. This year, the celebration for the festival will begin from September 10. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom and prosperity. Ganesh Chaturthi is marked on the fourth day of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar, which falls in August-September.

Lord Ganesha is also known as Vighnaharta — the remover of obstacles. It is believed that offering prayers to him bring good luck and prosperity in life. This Ganesh Chaturthi, worship Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings by chanting the following Mantras.

Here are few Lord Ganesha Mantras:

Om Gam Ganpataye Namah

Om Ekadantaya Viddhmahe, Vakratundaya Dheemahi Tanno Danti Prachodayat

Vakratunda Ganesh Mantra:

Vakratunda Mahakaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha

Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada

Ganesh Gayatri Mantra:

Om Ekadantaya Viddhmahe, Vakratundaya Dheemahi

Tanno Danti Prachodayat

Ganesha Shlokam:

Gajananam Bhoota Ganadi Sevitham

Kapittha Jambhu Phalasara Bhakshitam

Umasutam Shoka Vinasha Karanam

Namami Vighneshawara Pada Pankajam

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 03:53 PM IST