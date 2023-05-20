From treat to treasure: Savour the World's most expensive Ice Cream at over ₹5 lakh

World's most expensive Ice Cream | Guinness World Records

Ice cream is a popular treat that captures the hearts of people worldwide, especially during the summer season. When it comes to the price of a serving, the cost can vary depending on the brand, quality, and other factors.

But how much would you spend for a serving of ice cream? For the more high-end brands, you can expect to spend anywhere from Rs 200 to Rs 500 per serving.

A Japanese company is selling an ice cream that is dubbed the "world's most expensive" and is priced at a whopping 8,73,400 Japanese Yen (Rs 5.2 lakh), as per Guinness World Records (GWR). Japanese ice cream brand Cellato created 'a very special dessert' made from rare ingredients that sent its price tag through the roof.

New record: Most expensive ice cream - JP¥873,400 (£5,469; €6,211; $6,696) made by OMER in Japan.



The ice cream includes edible gold leaf, white truffle and natural cheeses 🍨 pic.twitter.com/kaJOACEear — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 18, 2023

Why the high price?

As per GWR, the ingredients are to blame for its exorbitant price, with the rare white truffle from Alba, Italy, costing 2 million Japanese Yen (about ₹ 11.9) per kilogram. Parmigiano Reggiano and sake lees are additional noteworthy ingredients.

The ice cream has a robust fragrance of white truffle that fills your mouth and nose, followed by a complex and fruity taste of Parmigiano Reggiano, while the Sake Lees finish off the glorious taste experience.

The GWR website noted that Cellato's objective was not just to produce the costliest ice cream. They sought to create ice cream using a combination of European and Japanese components. Cellato hired Tadayoshi Yamada, the head chef of RiVi, a popular fusion restaurant in Osaka, to accomplish this.

A representative of the Japanese brand told GWR, "It took us over 1.5 years to develop, with a lot of trials and errors to get the taste right. Achieving a Guinness World Records title made the effort all worth it."