Lord of the RINGS! Mumbai Jeweller's ring sets world record with over 50,000 diamonds

Mumbai Jeweller's ring sets world record | Guinness World Record

What is the largest ring you have so far seen? A jeweller in Mumbai has a ring that is big enough to cover your entire hand.

The ring by H.K. Designs and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd (India) in Mumbai has set the world record for the 'most diamonds set in a ring', with over 50,000 diamonds. The 'whopping diamond-encrusted creation has achieved the feat on March 11 this year, as per the Guinness World Records (GWR).

The ring is named Eutierria, which means 'becoming one with nature,' and features a sunflower with a butterfly perched on top. According to H.K Designs, the finished ring weighs 460.55 grams and has a value of ₹ 6.4 crore.

New record: Most diamonds set in one ring - 50,907 achieved by H.K. Designs and Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (India)



Incredibly, the ring is made entirely out of recycled materials. Recycled gold was mixed with re-purposed diamonds to create this magnificent piece 💍 pic.twitter.com/xCiT9gEilH — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 28, 2023

As per GWR, the stunning piece is made entirely out of recycled materials. The recycled gold was mixed with repurposed diamonds from returns received from customers to create the jewellery piece. The ring, which has 50,907 diamonds, took almost nine months to complete, i.e., from ideation to crafting.

A total of eight parts, which include four layers of petals, the shank, two diamond discs, and the butterfly, make up this glistening ring.

The record was previously held by SWA Diamonds only last year, with their Ami mushroom-shaped ring comprised of 24,679 diamonds.

