From luxury stay at an Island to a chopper ride and cash; Malaysian business owner's rewards to her house helpers will leave you in awe | screengrab- Twitter

We all love getting extra bonuses but what if our bosses gives us a luxury weekend holiday to enjoy with our family and also gives a good amount in cash; sounds dreamy? But something similar happened with three domestic helpers in Malaysia.

Malaysian entrepreneur Farah Wenn rewarded her three house helpers with surprising bonuses and luxury weekend days before Eid. She treated her domestic help to an unexpected vacation.

Before sending them away in a private chopper, Wenn rewarded each of the domestic helpers with 10K ringgit ( ₹1.85 lakh) as ‘Duit Raya’. It is money given from adults to children during the Eid al-Fitr celebration in Malaysia.

She handed the green envelopes to the maids, who looked absolutely pleased with the thick envelop. Then Wenn took her employees to an island in an elite helicopter. The island screamed luxury to the workers.

The maids were accompanied by their children on their Eid getaway trip. They were given bougie private suites at a resort on the island where they could relax and rejuvenate. The trio was flown to the Desaru Coast, Johor Bharu, and given stays at a luxurious- One and Only Resort.

WATCH:

In a conversation with World of Buzz, Wenn shared that her house helpers have been with her for over four years now, and she likes to appreciate their work by giving them yearly vacations. She also stated that they have been part of the family, especially in handling kids and household chores. Farah also mentioned that she wants them to be happy during Ramadan because this is the time when they’ll miss their family the most.

Last year, the 28-year-old businessman gave them 5K ringgit (over Rs 92K) each along with a staycation at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

Last year, a Chennai-based businessman decided to surprise their employees with special gifts on the occasion of Diwali. The owner of Chalani Jewellery, Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi, gave cars and bikes worth Rs 1.2 crore as gifts to his staff members and colleagues. A total of 19 employees were given 2 wheelers, meanwhile, about 8 of them received cars as a Diwali bonus.