World's most expensive school in Switzerland charges more than ₹10 crore per year; check pics of Institute Le Rosey

This is the main campus of Institute Le Rosey, the most expensive school in the world. It's in Rolle, halfway between Geneva and Lausanne, on a 28-hectare estate
The Château du Rosey was built in the 14th century, and the school was founded in 1880
The fees is approx. $133,000 (more than 10 crore) per year
The winter campus with typical Swiss-style chalets is located in the ski resort of Gstaad, at an altitude of 1,000 m, with 250 km of ski slopes. Students can ski four times a week here
It is the only school in Switzerland which shifts its entire campus during winter
Study is conducted in two languages (French and English)
Prepared by trained in-house chefs, the lunch has innumerable healthy dishes, side dishes and desserts; more than most students can imagine or conjure
There are indoor and outdoor swimming pools at the summer campus and the library has books in over 20 languages
The Rosey Concert Hall seats 900 people and the students perform on stage here in front of their peers and families during the school's events
The Paul & Henri Carnal Hall is the school's arts and learning centre, with three orchestras, two choirs, three theatre groups, photo studies, and opportunities to get involved in dance, art, and gastronomy
The 143-year-old, family run institution has been home to a number of royals, the Rothschilds and the Borgheses, thanks to its refined facilities and quality education
The sports infrastructure includes a modern multifunctional sports hall, a field for rugby and football, tennis courts, a spacious swimming pool, football ground, an athletics track, basketball courts, beach volleyball pits, and tennis courts, etc.
After the end of the secondary school program, graduates can enroll in the IB program and receive the prestigious IB Diploma, which is highly rated around the world and gives the opportunity to enroll in the best world universities
