From Famous Barsat Ki Raat To Iconic Mughal-e-Azam, Bollywood Memorabilia Auction Is Set To Celebrate The 76 Years Of Independence Day 

An online auction titled Barsaat aur Bharat is set to celebrate Independence Day with an auction of Bollywood memorabilia from the 1960s. The action is scheduled to take place online from August 15 to 19 on deRivaz and Ives online portal.

An array of vintage classic films and scenes from the best of Indian film history will be up for auction. Posters of the films like Barsaat (1949), various versions of Shaheed (1965), Barsaat Ki Raat (1960), Naya Daur (1957), Mother India (1957), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Dil Tera Deewana (1996), Haqeeqat (1995), and Kranti (1981), and many more will be available for film enthusiasts to buy. There will be a section focusing on the cinema of Manoj Kumar and the serigraphs of eminent artist MF Husain focusing on films like Mughal-e-Azam (1960), Iqbal (1998), Devdas (2002), Meenaxi (2004), Gajagamini (2000).

In addition, there will be a rare lot of thirty silver gelatin photographic prints of yesteryear actors Sunil Dutt, Waheeda Rehman, Kishore Kumar, Madhumati, and Prem Dhawan among others who are seen interacting with the Indian Armed Forces jawans during the early 1960s.

The auction intends to develop the Indian film memorabilia market, said Chief Mentor of deRivaz and Ives – Neville Tuli. Next up for the auction will be memorabilia and posters of the works of Satyajit Ray, Amitabh Bachchan @80, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand @100 in the next few weeks. “There will be a special sale on feminine icons of Indian cinema. Both the Indian art and film memorabilia markets are barely 1% of the global markets. This must change radically,” said Neville.

When: August 15–19, 10 am to 8.30 pm

Where: www.derivaz-ives.com

