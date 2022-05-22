From Choppy Bob to Beachy Waves: Five popular haircuts of the season

Long Bob

Popularly called Lob, they can be sleek or wavy and messy. This hairstyle is easy to pull off. You can wear the Lob as a downdo or lift your locks up in an updo or half-up hairstyle. There’s always a quick and easy styling method, depending on your hair type.

Face type: Goes well with all types except round.

Choppy Bob

A textured cut is the easiest way to add interest points to your hairstyles for a shorter length. And, choppiness enhances texture of the hair. Choppy hairstyles are a breeze with a quality layered haircut. If you add a dimensional hair colour like a multi-tonal brown blonde, you’ll have a trendy look at your finger tips with minimum effort.

Face type: Goes well with oval and diamond shapes, and long face.

Messy Bob

Messy bobs are super chic, trendy and easy to style. All you need is to get a flattering bob haircut and select the right hair product. Messy bobs are perfect if your hair is naturally wavy. However, even if your locks are straight, there are ways to achieve the messy texture.

Face type: It is perfect if you have a small, slimmer or oval face.

Shoulder Length

Should length hairstyles are gaining popularity because of the length’s versatility. Medium-length hair ranges from the mid-neck line to just past the shoulders. Mid-length hair is also more flattering because it is not too short or too long. Women with varying facial features will find many cute style options at this length.

Face type: This one is for all types.

Beachy Waves

Over the past few years, Beachy waves have gained quite a fanbase because of its versatility. They are the perfect balance between curls and straight hair. Beachy waves work for almost every hair length and type, and occasion — from an office presentation a night out. Plus, Beachy waves add volume and movement to your hair, with the front pieces drawing attention to your eyes and accentuating the haircut and the waves.

Face type: Goes well with all face types and works for curly and wavy hair.

