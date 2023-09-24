Frankincense, The 'Liquid Gold' That Angelina Jolie Swears By For Ageless Skin |

Frankincense has a long history in traditional medicine and skincare, often celebrated for its potential to defy the signs of aging. While some individuals tout frankincense as a pivotal ingredient in their pursuit of ageless skin, it is essential to approach such assertions with caution and a discerning perspective. Bhupender Arya of Neal’s Yard Remedies explains how frankincense solution works in age-defying skincare.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties: Frankincense contains compounds renowned for their anti-inflammatory properties. Inflammation plays a significant role in the aging process, and reducing it can be crucial in maintaining youthful skin.

Antioxidant Effect: Frankincense is also rich in antioxidants that shield skin cells from damage caused by free radicals. These free radicals can accelerate aging by subjecting skin cells to oxidative stress.

Collagen Production: Several studies suggest that frankincense may stimulate collagen production, a vital protein responsible for skin elasticity and firmness. Collagen production naturally diminishes with age, leading to wrinkles and sagging skin.

Moisturising: Frankincense oil and extracts ensure effective skin hydration, a cornerstone of maintaining a youthful appearance. Proper hydration can make your skin appear plumper and more radiant.

Reducing Fine Lines: Frankincense oil is often topically applied to diminish fine lines and wrinkles. It is believed to enhance the circulation of skin cells, resulting in smoother and more youthful-looking skin.

Skin Imperfections: Frankincense oil is also utilized to reduce scars and blemishes, promoting a more youthful and even skin tone.