3 Essential Skin Care Tips For Pregnant Women

Pregnancy is a period filled with awe where you need to care for your body a little extra. During pregnancy, mothers may experience changes in their skin like dryness, pigmentation, acne etc. Many times these problems arise due to an imbalance in the level of hormones. Hemangi Dhir, the founder of Botnal outlines a suitable skincare regimen for a healthy pregnancy, along with the ingredients you should clear off. “These components include retinoids, High dose salicylic acid, Hydroquinone, and Phthalates due to their potential to cause congenital severe reproductive issues. It is always recommended to use fragrance-free products. Opt for products which are pregnancy safe,” says Dhir.

Acne and hyperpigmentation

Some mothers may experience pregnancy glow and some may get adult acne due to pregnancy. It is advised to avoid using retinol-based products to treat acne.

Bakuchiol oil is one of the best alternatives which results in rejuvenating skin by reducing fine lines, brightening skin and treating pigmented skin.

Protection from sun

During this time sunscreen should be your best companion. Using minerals like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide as ingredients in your sunscreen is the best alternative for protection from the sun.

Sunscreen with mineral SPF 30 beautifully absorbs into the skin and works like a moisturiser. It has the goodness of carrot seed, butterfly ginger root, niacinamide, pineapple extract and papaya extract which works to hydrate and never restricts you from going out.

Stretch marks and dry skin

Stretch marks and dry skin are the most common and major problems during pregnancy. Stretch marks are normal and can be treated. The use of an efficient amount of moisturiser on the prone zones, drinking plenty of water, and using coconut oil or cocoa butter can help reduce the signs of stretch marks. Using antioxidants like green tea, vitamin E, vitamin C and moisturisers with hyaluronic acid are very effective.

Pampering your skin can be tough but with a little effort, a good skin care regime will balance your dry skin. Try and buy a product that has probiotics, colloidal oats, bearberry and papaya extract which work magically on dull and dry skin.

Read Also Stress At Work? 6 Effective Ways To Master The Art Of Managing Work Stress

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)