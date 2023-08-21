Stress At Work? 6 Effective Ways To Master The Art Of Managing Work Stress

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2023
Stress is an inevitable part of the modern work landscape, but it doesn't have to control your life. Kapil Gupta, the founder Solh Wellness suggests five effective ways of dealing with work stress
Perspective: It all begins with the mind, so it’s best to start by changing the narrative. A shift in perspective about work can do wonders for your stress and related problems. Remember that it's just work; it doesn’t define you, so try not to take things too personally
Collaboration over competition: Intense competition in a work environment can become toxic and increase stress. See your colleagues as teammates with different strengths as working together to achieve common goals will help reduce unnecessary stress caused by constant rivalry
Relaxation techniques: Incorporate relaxation into your work routine. Consider taking short pauses to indulge in simple stretches that relieve tension and increase blood flow. Practicing deep breathing during breaks can instantly trigger a relaxation response
Work-life balance: Setting clear boundaries between work and personal life is crucial for maintaining stress. Resist the temptation to overwork and remember that your time outside of work is valuable. Make room for activities you're passionate about
Workspace design: If your workspace is cluttered and dull, how can you expect to work stress-free? Start with creating a comfortable and soothing workspace. Choose colors and décor that promote relaxation and productivity
