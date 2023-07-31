6 Easiest Ways To Calm Down Your Anger

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023
Express calmly: Instead of reacting to a situation, try and express your feelings calmly. Choose response over reaction
Take a deep breath: When you feel your anger is rising, slow down and take a deep breath. It will calm you by promoting relaxation
Know your triggers: You can't be angry all the time. There are situations that will annoy you and as a result you will get angry. Recognise those trigger points, it will help you know your response to certain situations
Take a break: When you see a situation is out of your hand and you feel emotionally overwhelmed, leave the place and cool down
Meditate and practice mindfulness: Meditation, deep relaxation exercises can help you stay present and reduce emotional reactivity
Exercise Regularly: physical activities such as walking, jogging, or yoga, can help release pent-up energy and reduce stress, ultimately reducing anger levels
Thanks For Reading!