From Ghee To Coconut, 5 Natural Superfoods That You Should Include In Your Daily Diet

July 31, 2023
Ghee: The Fat Burner: Ghee reduces the glycemic index of your food, making it a smart choice for those concerned about diabetes and weight management. It also helps those with vitamin D deficiency
Kokum: The Natural Antacid: With kokum, prioritize a harmonious gut, and maintain vitamin B12 and D levels for heart health and better sleep. With Garcinol, kokum fights bacteria and inflammation, while hydroxyl citric acid helps shed pounds
Banana: The Recharger: The magic of this fruit lies in its nutrient-packed goodness, from potassium and vitamin B6 to its low glycemic index. It's the ultimate on-the-go snack, working wonders for your health. And if you are a Karisma Kapoor fan or simply a fan of how fit she has looked through the years, her secret is simply the banana
Ambadi: The Stomach-Soother: Ambadi is the tribal woman’s source of folic acid and iron. Easy to digest and cook, it is also without the side effects of constipation that come with an iron pill. Most importantly, it is high in slowly digestible starch, making it an excellent vegetable to sustain and nurture the gut ecosystem
Coconut: The Calmer: Coconut is packed with magical medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) that boost endurance, brain function, and overall well-being. By Rujuta Diwekar, a renowned nutrition expert, and author of Indian Superfoods available on Audible
