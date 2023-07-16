7 Nutritional-Dense Millets And Their Amazing Health Benefits

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 16, 2023
As for proteins, minerals, and vitamins, each millet is three to five times nutritionally better than rice and wheat. Millets are rich in B vitamins, calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium, and zinc, and gluten-free. They have a low GI, so millets are ideal for wheat allergies/intolerance in humans. Millets can help you in losing weight and are also good for diabetic people
Kodo Millet: is high in fibre, rich in soluble minerals, and gluten-free. Thus, it is easily digestible. Kodo millet benefits heart, liver, kidney, and gut health immensely due to the presence of fibre, iron, protein, and low phosphorus
Finger Millet (Ragi): It is a gluten-free variant of Millet, rich in proteins and amino acids. In growing children, finger millet is intended to facilitate brain growth. It is also high in calcium and has healthy concentrations of iron and other minerals as well. Ragi also has a good number of essential amino acids essential for the human body in the antioxidant activity of traditional Indian foods
Foxtail Millet (Kakum/Kangni): It is rich in carbohydrates that help in balancing blood sugar levels in the body. These millets have high iron content and can improve overall immunity
Sorghum Millet (Jowar): is used to make rotis and other bread. Organic Jowar is a rich source of iron, protein, and fibre and, because of the presence of policosanols, it can help lower cholesterol levels. People with wheat allergies can eat Jowar as a healthier alternative. Jowar also has more antioxidants than blueberries and pomegranates and is rich in calories and macronutrients. It also helps increase metabolism
Pearl Millet (Bajra): is prepared in various ways, including roti and khichdi. Bajra contains iron, fibre, protein, and minerals such as magnesium and calcium. Regular pearl millet intake can help battle Type II diabetes and overall wellbeing
Buckwheat Millet (Kuttu): is often used during the Navratra fasting time. It is diabetic-friendly and helps in reducing blood pressure. If you want to lose weight, it should be integrated into your diet. Buckwheat also provides protection against breast cancer, asthma and gallstones
Amaranth Millet (Rajgira/Ramdana/Chola): is rich in protein and dietary fibre. It is great for a healthy diet. This millet also helps in fighting greying and hair loss. Amaranth also lowers cholesterol levels and cardiovascular disease risk. Calcium, vitamins, and other minerals are high in it
