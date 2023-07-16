7 Nutritional-Dense Millets And Their Amazing Health Benefits

Sorghum Millet (Jowar): is used to make rotis and other bread. Organic Jowar is a rich source of iron, protein, and fibre and, because of the presence of policosanols, it can help lower cholesterol levels. People with wheat allergies can eat Jowar as a healthier alternative. Jowar also has more antioxidants than blueberries and pomegranates and is rich in calories and macronutrients. It also helps increase metabolism