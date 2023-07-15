Walnuts: 7 Incredible Health Benefits Of This Brain Food

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 15, 2023
Great for heart: Walnuts are rich in monounsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids, which when eaten in moderation, help lower LDL (Low-Density Lipoprotein) or bad cholesterol. They also cut the risk of plaque build-up, thereby improving the functioning of blood vessels. When combined with healthy lifestyle habits, walnuts can protect one from heart diseases
Improvement in brain functions: Studies reveal that eating walnuts is linked to improvement in memory. It can help with age-related impairment in brain function and depression. These effects of walnuts are attributed to its high antioxidant content
Makes bones stronger: Walnuts contain significant amounts of copper that help reduce the risk of osteoporosis. Besides copper, walnuts are a good source of manganese as well. It helps bones absorb calcium
Lowers risk of cancer: Regular consumption of walnuts lowers the risk of developing cancer in colon, breast, prostate and kidney tissue
Satiating properties: It gives the feeling of fullness and decreased appetite. Thus, it aslo, helps in weight loss journey
It is also, known to help manage Type 2 Diabetes
Healthy gut microbiota: Walnuts are beneficial for gastrointestinal microbiota. A healthy gut microbiota helps strengthen immunity and defend against various illnesses
Walnuts are the best gifts that nature has bestowed on us. When included in a daily diet (not more than 14 half-walnut pieces) alongside a good exercise regime, one can experience a notable difference in mental and physical health
