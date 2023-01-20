10 surprising health benefits of drumstick

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 20, 2023
Drumstick is a vegetable that is used extensively in Indian culinary dishes for more than a hundred years. Be it delectable sambhar or any meat curry, soups, pickles etc., drumstick renders its unique flavour to any dishes. Every single part of the drumstick tree is valuable as they have numerous health benefits
It maintains blood sugar levels because of its high vitamins and mineral content and thus, good for diabetic people
It contains essential micronutrients like niacin, riboflavin, and vitamin B12 and improves digestion. It prevents gastric problems too
Drumstick has anti-inflammatory properties which combats respiratory illnesses. It also has vitamin C and thus, helps in fighting allergies
The vegetable contains high amount of calcium and iron promoting bone health and also, prevent the erosion of bone density if consumed frequently
It purifies the blood as it has antibiotic properties
Drumstick improves overall immunity and lower the possibility of coughs and colds
This veggie is great for the skin too as it is packed with antifungal properties. You can make a DIY face mask with moringa leaves/ drumsticks leaves that will clean your skin and avoid pimples
Drumstick reduces the development of stones in the kidney and bladder. Its high antioxidants content helps in clearing the toxins from the kidneys
Due to vitamins A, C, beta-carotene and niazimicin in the vegetable, it suppresses the formation of cancer cells
The richness of antioxidants in drumstick is beneficial in treating cataracts and dry eyes
