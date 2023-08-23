FPJ Exclusive: World’s First Vegetarian Michelin Star Restaurant Avatara From Dubai Is Coming To Mumbai This November

Good news for all vegetarians! Get ready to experience authentic Michelin-starred vegetarian food in Mumbai!

World’s First vegetarian Michelin Star Restaurant Avatara from Dubai will open in Mumbai this November. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, the Executive Chef of Avatara Dubai, Chef Rahul Rana revealed that the restaurant will be in Juhu and will be serving pure vegetarian food to Mumbaikars.

Chef Sanket Joshi will be the head chef of the restaurant while Chef Rana will be in the city to set up the restaurant for the initial few months.

Chef Rahul Rana |

“It will be the exact replica of Avatara Dubai in terms of food and decor. The ethos of serving vegetarian food without garlic and onion will remain the same. There will be no paneer and mushroom in the menu because we want to show that vegetarian have more options than just these two dishes," says Chef Rana.

Chef Rana, who helms this culinary revolution presented meticulously crafted 15-course meal without the incorporation of onion and garlic at Pune’s Conrad hotel under the culinary initiative by Canosh on Wednesday.

