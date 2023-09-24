FPJ Exclusive: 'I will never regret doing Gadar 2' Says Luv Sinha Who Will Be Seen Sharing Screen With Father In His Next 'Gangster'

Luv Sinha, the eldest son of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with Sadiyaan. He recently played a cameo in Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. However, the actor has yet to make a mark in the industry like his father and sister, Sonakshi Sinha. A few projects are in the pipeline including a series called Gangster with his father. Luv says working with his father is a dream come true. The actor is also an entrepreneur like his sister. He is the founder of House of Creativity (HOC), a venture that allows homegrown talent to showcase their work on a global platform. Luv will also be venturing into the hospitality sector with a food truck later this year. During an event, 'Varuna', hosted by HOC in collaboration with Rraaj Gharana, Luv spoke with The Free Press Journal about his new venture, his equation with his father, and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about the House of Creativity.

House of Creativity had an interesting journey. We started on a good note and received support from the industry, for which I am thankful. My family has been a huge support. There was a time when we were evaluating what needed to be changed and then we got a great opportunity for mural artwork and soon, others followed. These mural projects helped us grow. Slowly and steadily we are doing well. We plan to expand the business from here in a calculative manner.

How are shows curated at HOC?

We work with independent curators. They come on board as and when required. We do have a team which helps us curate the shows. I think, when you want to do things professionally, having a curator with an art company is extremely important. They bring their expertise to the table. I come from a different background and I have a different set of skills. So when people from different backgrounds work for one goal, it's a hit. In addition, it's done by a team that comes from the art world. It gives you insight and understanding. We are specifically avoiding artwork that is extremely violent or explicit. I think at this point, I would not want to have that artwork because art should enrich your life and make you feel positive.

What inspired you to open an art house?

Venturing into HOC was not a decision that I took lightly. I knew I had to work hard. Art is not a commodity and not everyone is focusing on it. It's an exclusive venture, so it's not the easiest business to start, because it's not just about me but about growing together. This is just the beginning. I am starting a food truck business. HOC will always be my baby and I will ensure that it becomes more successful than it already is. I want more people to see the artwork by some amazing artists. They can see it online as well but nothing beats the experience of seeing artwork in person. We will also have a large-scale show in Dubai. It will be a unique experience for artists and the audience. For HOC, it will be an opportunity to venture into the Middle Eastern market, which is great for art.

As an actor, you have established your name, especially with the gigantic success of Gadar 2. Were you apprehensive about the length of the role?

I am very happy to be a part of Gadar 2. Yes, even though my role wasn't lengthy and was a guest appearance we have to realise the fact that this film has given me a lot of exposure. It has exposed me to many more audiences. They have seen my work in a small capacity but in a memorable capacity. They have appreciated my presence, so I think one should always look at things in a positive manner. I will at least always be remembered as a small part of the film that is one of the biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema. There are not many films that exist in the 500 crore club. Of course, the goal is to grow from here and do more films and do more prominent parts but I will never regret doing Gadar 2. That's never going to change.

You come from an illustrious film family. One learning from your father that you still follow?

Regarding films and politics, I get all my advice from my father. He has been working in both fields for a long time and has seen a lot. Where HOC is concerned, there was not much suggestion but he did tell me what to do and how to stand for the right thing. How to be polite but firm and don't let others take you for a ride. Treating everyone with respect and not being arrogant is what I have learned from my father. He has been like that for all his life and I couldn’t have asked for a better teacher. My father is my guru and I will always look up to him. He will always be my inspiration. He is the reason why I don't believe in quitting and backing down. I don't believe that giving up is an option. I have seen my father at his lowest, working hard and rising again. I am blessed to have a family to guide me.

Any actors you would like to work with?

I would like to work with Ajay Devgn and my father again because I admire them a lot. I really like the roles they have played and the type of work they choose to do. I identify myself with their work closely. Of course, it's a dream to work with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Emraan Hashmi, and Akshay Kumar. There are so many talented actors in the industry for me to work with them and it would be a great experience. I would be learning so much from them. It was the same for Gadar 2 because I got to work with Sunny Deol and I learned so much from him. That's what matters to me, that is what I take back. I focus more on positives than negatives on the set.

What are the other projects you are working on?

I am waiting to see when things start next. There's a project that I will be working on but I would like to talk about it when it officially starts because I have bad experiences about things not happening. If everything goes well then I will be back on set this November. Not too long but we all know, things change in this industry and we can't predict anything. I have finished shooting my part in a web series called Gangster with my father. The makers are finalising a release date.

