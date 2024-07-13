FPJ Exclusive: Celebrating World Rum Day With Bacardi

Whether it is a party or a casual get-together with dear ones, a bottle of rum stands perfect for every occasion. However, preferences may differ. While some would call for a neat shot of classic dark rum, some might be interested in experimenting with newest trends of rum and its cocktails or some might love sticking to the good old rum and coke. Whatever the drinking preference, and whatever the favourite brand, rum remains an Indian favourite in all forms.

Happy World Rum Day!

"World Rum Day is an opportunity to celebrate the rich versatility and vibrant heritage of rum," said Ashish Jha, Brand Lead at Bacardi, while noting that the brand holds a Caribbean heritage which is synonymous with celebration and joy.

It goes without saying that rum has evolved through time. Now, we not only see the original and unflavoured rum at the bars, but the shelves are filled with a variety of rums — including smoked rum, spiced rum, coconut rum, and other flavoured versions — which one could explore and enjoy.

Smoked and flavoured rums: The new trend of enjoying the drink

Jha tells us that spiced rums are becoming a global trend, mirroring the rising popularity of spicy cocktails. He says, “We've observed a growing consumer interest in more robust and flavourful spirits.” He, however, observes that India doesn’t have a wide array of spiced rums though some are making their way into the welcoming market. “If spiced rums become more available, they will likely attract a significant following, particularly among younger generation who is eager to try distinctive flavours in their cocktails.”

Gyaan on rum preparation

Ashitosh Narayanan, Trade Brand Ambassador and Mixologist with Bacardi, sheds light on the preparation process and tells how crafting smoked and flavoured rums is different from the production of original rum. He emphasises that it is an art that needs to be cleverly imbibed and mastered.

“Crafting smoked and flavoured rums involves additional steps beyond traditional rum production. Smoked rums typically undergo a process using wood chips to infuse rich, smoky flavours directly into the distillate or through smoked barrels. Flavoured rums, meanwhile, might involve macerating natural ingredients like fruits and spices in the rum or adding extracts with the addition of sugar to balance the final product,” he says.

While the process of making rum mainly involves molasses and ageing in oak barrels, the experts craft the drink and offer it to people with a pleasing aroma, eliminating the strong odour of the molasses through charcoal filtration and exposure to wood. "Charcoal filtration uses thirteen different types of charcoal to filter the rum and polish the nuances of the flavour,” Narayanan says. He further adds that ageing in oak barrels contribute to softening the aroma, and adding layers of caramel, toffee, and spice. “This enhances the overall sensory experience of the rum.”

Cheers to the classic cocktail era!

Narayanan, who confesses that rum is his favourite among all the spirits, praises it as a versatile spirit meant for the classic cocktail era. According to him, classic and innovative cocktails using rum can rarely go wrong. “Rum is the base for many refreshing cocktails like Mojitos and Daiquiris, which are not only cooling but also highlight rum’s versatility and refreshing nature,” he says.

Love for cocktails...

He mentions that flavoured rums are the best for crafting cocktails. "Coconut rum’s tropical flavour and lighter alcohol content make it a hit in cocktails like Pina Coladas and Coconut Daiquiris, offering a laid-back, vacation-like experience with every sip," notes Narayanan.

He also reiterates that original rums too inspire delectable cocktails and can be used in myriad ways. "While flavoured rums add a quick twist to drinks, I find Bacardi Carta Blanca’s versatility unmatched for creating balanced, innovative cocktails. Its crispness lays a perfect foundation, letting us mixologists play with flavours without overpowering the rum’s character," says the mixologist while admiring the white rum.

Did you know? Rum can be your pick even during hot weather

Narayanan quashes the common misconception that rum is only suitable for cooler weather. "One must note that rum's origins in tropical climates make it perfect for summer,” he asserts.

“Rum was first distilled in the Caribbean and other tropical regions, where the climate is hot and humid. For centuries, people in these warmer countries have been enjoying rum to cool down and relax in the heat. Also, many rum-infused cocktails incorporate fresh fruits and juices, which are hydrating and refreshing, making them ideal for hot weather."

Would rum go out of popularity?

With many rum brands widely poured and sipped in India, we ask whether India is a country that mainly loves rum more than any other alcoholic drink. Jha concludes by saying, “The gin market is seeing a surge, but rum would never go out of popularity and demand in India due to its rich taste and mixability for cocktails.”