FPH Gallery: Tantric Painter Udayraj Gadnis Uses Bold Hues To Enthrall Viewers

The current show at the FPH Gallery is a collection of works by tantric painter Udayraj Gadnis. The works are from private collection of Shailesh Haribhakti.

These works belong to three different series by Gadnis - Gayatri Yantra Tantra Mantra, Lingum and Raag Mandal.

Gadnis, who is known for his tantric paintings that have bold hues using semi precious stones. His tantric meditation has helped him to take his work to the next level which enthralled the viewers.

"Tantric mysticism is a very complex process, but to celebrate it is very simple because you are in tune with the Universe. But to bring it on to the canvas is difficult. I am truly grateful to my Gurus and the Universe to be blessed to be able to present it on the canvas which draws the viewer to a meditative experience," says Udayraj Gadnis.

The five huge yantra paintings displayed in FPH Gallery are Gadnis' tribute to the goddesses, the shakti element of the Universe. But along with the known elements like Saraswati, Durga, Laxmi etc. you will find names like Savitri, Gayatri written above these yantras. The colours used to represent each woman are uniquely chosen to bring to life the character of these pious, yet strong, intelligent women.

The two lingum paintings portray shiv linga in an unique manner. While Dyna Lingam is almost like a portrayal of shiv-shakti milan, Rudra Lingam shows rudraksha mala wrapped around the shiv linga.

The Raag Mandal series is quite intriguing. This is the only series by Udayraj Gadnis which, techinically does not have anything to do with deities or tantra-mantra. However, his use of 'aum' and bold hues bring out the nuances of each raga the way an instrumentalist would. Aum is common in all raag mandal paintings reminding us that 'aum' is the beginning and end of naad and lay.

Please do visit the exhibition at FPH Gallery to immerse yourself into the mystic art. The exhibition will be live till June 16.