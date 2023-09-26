Foods You Should Avoid To Prevent Acid Reflux |

Acid reflux is when stomach acid flows back into the tube connecting your mouth and stomach, most often. GERD or gastroesophageal reflux disease is one such health condition when this happens.

It causes a burning sensation in your chest (heartburn), usually after eating and it is more pronounced during night or while you lay down. One may also experience the sensation of a lump in the throat.

With passage of time, the condition may worsen and cause inflammation in the tissue in the oesophagus (esophagitis) and an ulcer may develop causing difficulty in swallowing food.

You definitely have to make some lifestyle changes because the symptoms are associated with meal timings, alcohol consumption, smoking and the food you eat. There are certain foods that you should avoid to prevent acid reflux and for easy digestion.

High-Fat Foods: They require more energy to digest thus, propelling the stomach to produce more hydrochloric acid which can cause discomfort to your oesophagus.

Fried Foods: Fried foods require a longer time for digestion and can contribute to acid reflux.

Spicy foods: Spicy foods contain a chemical known as capsaicin which can irritate the digestive system and result in acid reflux.

Tea and coffee: They can trigger acid reflux and may even, worsen the symptoms of heartburn. Never drink these beverages when you are suffering from severe acidity.

Citrus fruits: Never consume citrus fruits like sweet limes, lemons and oranges on an empty stomach as they are high in citric acid, which is known to cause acid reflux.

Chocolates: The ingredients in chocolate which include caffeine, cocoa are known to induce acid reflux.

Apart from these, one needs to make some lifestyle modifications to relieve the symptoms of acid reflux. You can engage in doing some breathing exercises, if you smoke then, quit smoking, limit the consumption of alcohol and avoid foods that trigger acid reflux. You should also try avoiding eating heavy meals in the evening and waiting for at least 2–3 hours after eating before you lie down.

One effective technique that can help is to elevate your head during sleep- keep an extra pillow beneath your head to prevent acid reflux besides taking proper medication as prescribed by the doctors.

