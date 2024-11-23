Food Review: Pleo At BKC Offers A Perfect Fusion Of Flavours, Décor, And Indulgence

Dum Ka Murgh |

Pleo, at BKC, is a not just a fusion of flavours but a fusion of décor and thought. The working partner and chef Nitin Suvarna has put in a lot of effort to create the menu and a décor that matches the mix n match thought behind the menu created meticulously. Pleo means more and they do offer more with a huge menu and big portions.

Rasberry Chocolate Mousse with Lychee ice cream |

The bar has many offerings too – classic and innovative cocktails plus the regulars. Negroni, as usual, is a must. Good. But could have been better. Pleo Pearls - Clarified blood orange infused gin, Kaffir Liqueur, Vanilla bean essence topped up with sparkling wine and garnished with blood orange gin pearls – is a great cocktail. The pearls when dropped in and bitten into as you sip the cocktail make it more flavoursome.

Tandoori Kali Mirch Chicken Tikka |

Nitin offers Jackfruit Galoti as a starter with my negroni. Delightful medley of textures and taste. The galoti rests on a parmesan cheese cracker with some apricot n white wine subtly spiced gel. Vegetarians please don’t miss this treat. You should also try the Beetroot Ricotta Galoti that is dressed with pineapple, sherry vinegar and mustard marmalade with some almond slivers to finish. The marmalade lends it a zing n zest that’s unmatched. And that goes well with my Pleo Pearls.

Beetroot Galoti |

They have quite a choice when it comes to salads. But the Caesar’s Salad with Espuma is highly recommended. It is just awesome. The freshness and lightness of espuma is tasty and tongue pleaser with the texture. Try the Baked Brie as well. It comes stuffed in phyllo and is served with a crisp leaves salad with berries and a berry compote.

Grilled Lamb Chops |

Non-vegetarians do not have a reason to worry. There’s a lot for you as well. The Miso Glazed Pork Skewers are slow cooked pork slices after post braising it with Miso and served with fried onion shavings and a green apple n cinnamon relish and cucumber salad. The meat is just rightly cooked. And the relish a perfect condiment for it. Seafood lovers try the Tempura Prawns Urmaki, Spicy Prawns and Chive Dumplings and the Pleo Bombil.

Spicy Prawn & Chives Dumpling |

Chicken and Cream Cheese Dumplings is another good choice in dim sums. Boneless Chicken Wings Stuffed With Bhut Jolokia Chili & Philly Cheese Spread is quite spicy thanks to chillies, but the cheese spread dilutes the spice in a nice way and makes this starter a great company to beer, whiskey or vodka. Do try Tandoori Kali Mirch Chicken Tikka With Sesame Sponge and Crispy Lotus Stem. Well marinated and tandoor cooked chicken tastes quite flavourful with sesame sponge accompanying it.

In the mains Dum Ka Murgh - Half Chicken Roulade With Smoked Almond & Onion Gravy – is a must try. A chicken roulade happily rests in the gravy while it is cooked in dum way for a few hours. Result is delicious. Try the Grilled Lamb Chops with potato mille feuille, charred broccoli, cauliflower mash with red wine jus with its falling off the bone cooked meat.

Chikkamangaluru Coffee Mousse With Nolan Gur Payasam Ice Cream |

Please leave some place for the Chikkamagaluru Coffee Mousse With Noel Gur Payasam Ice Cream & Ginger Bread Crumbs. It is just not to be missed. The combination takes the term dessert to another level. The dried pineapple that dresses the mousse adds to the delighful experience.

Caesar’s Salad with Espuma |

Pleo, is a place to hangout with friends. And is totally Instagrammable. It even has a photo booth. Though, if they keep the music low during the day, a lot of office goers in the surrounding area will prefer it for lunch meetings for their delicious offerings.

Average cost: ` 3,500 (with alcohol)