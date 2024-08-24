Food Review: Mazi Coffee Bar and Kitchen, Mumbai, Offers Inventive Coffee Creations And Delectable Dishes

Acai Triple Berry |

Mazi means ‘coming together’ in Greek. That kind of explains the birth of this new café — Mazi Coffee Bar and Kitchen — at Santacruz, West. Dream of Shashank Kadam, Gaurav Golechha and friends, the café was designed as a place for coming together of friends.

When Shashank, who is the fourth generation of hospitality entrepre-neurs, decided to revamp his family property, he had a clear vision — a place for family and friends to hang out. “The show Friends was quite an inspiration,” admits Gaurav.

Espresso Martini Pull Up Cake |

Mazi is a coffee bar and kitchen — loads of coffee options with a proper coffee station that looks like a bar and a variety of food options created by Chef Mondal who is back from France bursting with ideas. Beverage Union coffee roasters rule the coffee bar with the classics, their special cold brews and some Mazi specials. They also have a few cold press juices at the coffee bar. Tiramisu Cappuccino and Red Velvet Cappuccino were too sweet for my taste, but I am sure the youngsters will enjoy them. I enjoyed the Orange Brew and Passion Fruit Espresso Tonic — the fruit and coffee balance was spot-on. The more adventurous can go for Coffee Blast Boba with boba bubbles added for fun. The Red Cold Press — Apple, Tomato, Pomegranate, Cinnamon and Ginger for the zest — was zestful and tasty.

Indian Salmon Aglio E Olio |

The extensive menu starts with eggs and other breakfast savouries mentioned along with eggs. You have a choice of fillings for your omelet too. You might have a tough time deciding what to start your meal with. I suggest a good Americano and eggs if you land up for breakfast; the place opens at 8 am. If you are a vegetarian, then Little Millet Mazi Upma is the best option. This jowar pearl upma is very tasty, though some might find it a little spicy. However, I failed to understand why it was served with the sourdough toast. In India, we don’t eat upma with toast. You might want to try the smoothie bowls for breakfast or the waffles.

Salmon Gravlax Salad |

If it is any other meal Salmon Gravlax Salad is the recommended starter or the Avo & Feta Toast. The salad is tossed in homemade ponzu topped with salmon pieces marinated in the ponzu. It is served with Tanoki crisps. The ponzu give the salad the tang and the crisps a perfect accompaniment for the smoothness of avo and salmon.

Crispy Fish Burger |

If you love fish, please do not miss the Crispy Fish Burger. Fried Bombay duck fillets are stuffed inside the buns along with homemade mayo and veggies. The result is truly scrumptious. You can skip the Roast Lamb sandwich in sandwiches as it is quite dry. Instead, go for the Croissant Sandwich – butter croissant lined with pesto sauce stuffed with tomatoes, wild argula leaves, emmental and cheddar cheese. They got the combination right.

Feta & Spinach Phyllo |

The Feta and Spinach Phyllo with mushroom ragout is something the vegetarians should try. Flaky, crisp outside, glazed with honey filled with delicious soft spinach and feta. It is served with porcini mushroom ragout with truffle oil. Textural and taste delight. The non-vegetarians should eat the Chicken Scamorza — perfectly grilled chicken breasts stuffed with scamorza cheese, garlic and basil, finished with red wine balsamic reduction. Absolutely delectable.

Chicken Scamroza |

Try the Farafalle with three mushroom sauce with shaved truffle if you are a pasta or a mushroom person. The truffle enhances your taste buds and olfactory senses. Pull Me Up Lasagna is an interesting concept.

Leave some space for the dessert. Their Pistachio Cheese Cake is soft and delectably creamy. It is perfectly flavoured and not too sweet, just right.

Pistachio Cheese Cake |

Mazi is a place where one can chill alone with a book or laptop or as the place suggests, chillax with friends and have fun. It’s a place where flavours come together to delight. A great place for coffee lovers and foodies who don’t mind something different.

Average cost for two: `1800