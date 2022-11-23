FIFA World Cup 2022: While you are in Qatar for witnessing the game, abide by these rules else go behind bars | File Image

The excitement is at a high notch as FIFA World Cup 2022 has kicked off in Qatar. The Islamic Gulf state is quite particular when it comes to following the code of conduct. Grant Wahl, a journalist travelling from the United States was detained after he tried to enter a World Cup stadium in the country while wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community as same-sex relations are illegal in Qatar.

So before all of you, the football enthusiasts head to Qatar to enjoy your favourite sport, you need to know about all the constraints in Qatar at the sporting event between November 20 and December 18.

Read below the list of banned activities at FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar:

Say no to alcohol

Do you wish to enjoy match standing in the stadium and cheer for your favourite team while sipping cold beer? Though this thought may excite you, but you can't as there is no law that allows drinking in public spaces. Liquor sale has also been banned across all stadiums and consuming it can land you in prison for six months. So, control your temptations and be sure to drink water and not alcohol.

Cover yourself properly

When you come to attend the FIFA World Cup live, make sure your shoulders and knees are covered.

No undressing or removing of clothes

Football players get a yellow card in case they take their jerseys off while in Qatar even football enthusiasts may get booked as per Qatar laws if they remove any clothing item from the body irrespective of the scorching heat in the country.

You can't engage in PDAs

You cannot hold the hand of your sweetheart while you are on the way or in football stadium nor can you hug or give a peck on the cheek while rooting for your favourite team as it might land you in trouble. Homosexuality is criminalised in Qatar.

Keep your tummy full

No food is allowed inside the stadiums barring baby food and medically appropriated food. So it is advisable to eat properly before entering the stadium to witness the match.

Celebratory items are a big no-no

Inflatable items like balloons, foam fingers, and celebratory items like confetti poppers and helium balloons are strictly prohibited.

Loud noise is not permitted

Instruments that produce loud noises are outlawed inside the stadium including vuvuzela, whistles, loudspeakers, to name a few.

No to posting content against Qatar’s culture

One may not agree with the Qatar laws with respect to the the FIFA World Cup 2022 but you cannot post insensitive content with respect to the practices being observed in the country.

So, you need to be aware about these rules and regulations before you catch the plane to take a well informed decision. If you are ready to follow the code of conduct in order to avoid any trouble whilst you enjoy the FIFA World Cup 2022, you can surely visit the country. And for those who find these rules way too much and can’t do without enjoying delicious food and favourite beverage like a mug of beer, it is better that you head to restaurants or resto pubs in your city and view the ongoing action on field with the freedom to dress and cheer with your buddies.

