Fashion for a cause: Fashion designer Rohit Verma speaks about his new collection

Rohit Verma is a known face to most but beyond his flambouyant personality and motormouth is a heart that hopes for change. The talented designer turned messiah for slum girls recently. The fashion designer launched his new work, which is inspired by the slums of Mumbai. The designer has given many new models the opportunity to adorn his designs and showcase their talent through his work. Now, in an effort to bridge the gap between lower and higher class, he has given a new face the opportunity to wear his designs. Actor Kashmera Shah is the face of his new collection alongside Donal. What more? Rohit has decided that 25 per cent of the amount from his Sonagachi collection, will be donated to aid education of sex workers. Clearly there is more to him than meets the eye, so we decided to ask him to shed the mask and tell us all…

What makes Sonagachi special and personal for you?

Sonagachi should be special and personal to all, not just me. That’s my belief. The fact is that one can no longer ignore the plight of a woman in this world. The ugly truth is that even if a woman wants to make a living, for most circumstances don’t permit. My hope is to change that…

What was biggest challenge in getting this together?

I would say the biggest challenge was to get the feel and soul of the people living in Sonagachi. I did to not want to lack the spirit and reality of the place, I hope I did justice to it.