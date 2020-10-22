Sustainability meets fashion at Lakme Fashion Week

Designer Anavila Misra, who is perhaps best known for contemporising the sari in a breathable and easy linen avatar, showcased her new collection on the very first day of the first-ever digital avatar of Lakme Fashion Week. Named Dhanak, her collection is inspired by rainbows and features a kaleidoscope of colours on rich handmade textiles, just in time for the festive season. The theme, says Misra, was in keeping with the last six months the world has spent under lockdown.

“This is the very first time in recent history that the entire plant has been impacted by the same issue. We’ve all gone through our ups and downs and there is uncertainty about what the future holds – a proverbial storm, which the rainbow cuts through to bring a smile on our faces. This inspired me to play with colours for this collection. Colours are therapeutic. They energise you and uplift your mood. I believe that the child in us comes to life with these little triggers and we experience, once again, feelings of joy and innocent wonder,” she explains.

Merging comfort with style

In addition to bright colours, Misra has focused on comfort in a big way, with her pieces featuring easy, kaftan-like shapes. “Although this is a festive collection and the pieces feature fine zari and khatwa work to reflect our celebratory spirit, we are still celebrating only with our families, in the comfort of our own homes. Through the last six months, all of us have invariably reached for our most comfortable clothes as we work long hours at home. Going forward, I do believe that people will continue to value comfort and dressing up for themselves rather than for making a statement,” she says.