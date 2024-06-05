Fame King Sheeraz Hasan Proclaims, 'Saudi Arabia Captures Hollywood's Gaze,' All Thanks To Crown Prince MBS

In a buzzworthy appearance on "The Mayman Show," hosted by Hussam Al-Mayman on Arab News, Fame King Sheeraz Hasan declared Saudi Arabia as "the new Hollywood." |

Sheeraz Hasan, who is world-renowned for making people famous and called the "Fame King," recently visited Saudi Arabia and appeared as a guest for The Mayman Show. It was during his appearance that he called Saudi Arabia the new Hollywood.

During the podcast, Sheeraz Hasan showcased his optimism about bringing Saudi Arabia to the forefront and making it the new Hollywood.

He is looking forward to replicating the success he gained in Hollywood, even in the Kingdom, through his innovative Fame techniques, cutting-edge business strategies, his direct access to the biggest starts and incomparable publicity stunts that for years have garnered him massive breaking news headlines, turning celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jennifer Lopez and many others into A-listers, billionaires, and global icons.

Sheeraz Hasan is passionate about educating the most notable directors, actors, producers, singers, models, and influencers on leveraging the endless power of Fame to achieve unimaginable success and sustain their relevance among classes and masses worldwide. Apart from making it huge in Hollywood, he mentions how Dubai is another country that has given him more prominence.

The Fame King achieved an indomitable presence across the UAE through his groundbreaking activations, such as the historic events for Logan Paul and Kim Kardashian at the Dubai Mall, which drew massive crowds of more than 200,000 fans worldwide.

After making it huge in Hollywood and Dubai with his exceptional activations, he believes that Saudi Arabia has the power to become the next Hollywood. It has the unique opportunity to be hailed as the new epicenter of music, fashion, movies, sports, flair, glamor, technology, web3, business and Fame.

Speaking about the same on his appearance on The Mayman Show, he shared his ambitious plans to bring Hollywood and Saudi Arabia together and take the Kingdom to newer heights of growth, prominence, and Fame, aligning perfectly with the 2030 vision of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Sheeraz Hasan expresses his desire to meet the Crown Prince while praising his visionary leadership for Saudi Arabia and appreciating the FOMO concept he introduced for Saudi Arabia, which benefited the Kingdom exceptionally.

Sheeraz Hasan now aims to introduce Saudi Arabia as the new universal entertainment powerhouse to the biggest players in Hollywood.