Mini's Mega Magic: Mini Cooper Electric

By: G R Mukesh | June 05, 2024
Mini Cooper is a element of popular culture, and now it has transitioned for the modern times with its electric rendition.
The premium British car promises utmost comfort with spacious design and retro interior.
The car comes with a 66.5kWh battery with a 64.6kWh usable ability.
The car's electric motor can produce teh peak performance of 201bhp.
This powerful engine can power through 0-100 kph in just the matter of 8.6 seconds.
Some of the other luxury cars in the business are Audi A4 2024 and Jaguar XE.
The Mini Cooper EV is estimated to be priced at around Rs 60 lakh.
