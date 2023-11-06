Experience The Flavours Of India's Rich Cultural Tapestry With SMOKE LAB's Mohulo

Mohulo |

Prepare for an extraordinary gin experience as SMOKE LAB unveils a one-of-a-kind homegrown gin, Mohulo. The distinctive liquid made using the Mahua seed as a primary botanical pays tribute to India's rich cultural tapestry.

The Mohulo gin also earned the title of India’s first sipping gin. This craft gin is a tribute to the native Mahua plant, sourced exclusively from the heartlands of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. With the launch of Mohulo, the brand proudly continues its legacy of crafting unique Indian flavour profiles, poised to not only redefine the nation’s beverage landscape but also captivate palettes globally.

The Mohulo Gin by SMOKE LAB marked its debut in India and the global market during an exclusive launch event hosted in Delhi, amongst distinguished tastemakers from the alcobev industry.

The Mahua plant, also known as 'The Tree of Life,' holds deep-rooted cultural significance and plays an intrinsic role in the lives of tribal communities residing in the region. This extraordinary plant, revered for centuries, is renowned for its sweet fragrance and exceptional versatility, serving as a vital source of food and medicine and a central element of religious and cultural rituals.

Mohulo Gin represents an innovative pursuit to present local ingredients on the world stage, ushering in a new era of artisanal spirits. With its unparalleled approach to flavour and mixology, Mohulo promises to captivate the palates of connoisseurs worldwide - transcending boundaries and redefining the gin experience.

The gin is also crafted with a careful selection of twelve handpicked botanicals, namely, Juniper, Coriander, Angelica plant, Green Cardamom, Liquorice, Pink Peppercorn, Bay Leaf, Orange blossom, Orange peel, Mahua, Honey, and Basmati Rice, each contributing to the spirit's exceptional and nuanced flavour profile.

Price

A total of 2,000 cases of Mohulo Gin will soon be available to the world, with 200 of them offered at INR 5,000 in Delhi and $60 for international markets.

