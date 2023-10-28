Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition To Gins; 7 New Spirits To Stock Up Your Home Bar This Festive Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 28, 2023
You simply cannot miss trying out Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2023, that was crowned as the 'Best Whisky in the World,' this year. The limited edition Whisky is currently available only in Haryana
Vale of Paradise Gin by Samsara is another Gin that you simply cannot miss this festive season. The latest drop by the Indian brand has a mix of flavours with an essence of Kashmir. It contains Kashmiri Kahwa and Saffron flavour that makes it a magic gin
Sherry Cask Aged Gin by another home grown brand Stranger & Sons is the latest launch that definetely needs to be in your home bar. The gin is made from aged ex-sherry casks for over a year and has a rich, sweet and smooth, with a woody whisper
Haku Vodka by House of Suntory is made from Hakumai, the short-grain Japanese rice. It is one the most popular vodkas that is a must have this festive season
Godawan 100 Collector's Edition is another limited Whisky that you simply cannot miss. It is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship and the epitome of exclusivity
Smoke Lab's Saffron flavoured vodka is perfect for every vodka lover! The gluten-free and vegan vodka has a viscous mouthfeel and has a creamy finish
Last but not the least, Kumaon & I Gin by Himmaleh Spirits is a newly launched dry gin that will simply surprise you
