Indri Single Malt Declared World's Best Whisky At Whiskies Of The World Awards

Indri, an Indian single malt whisky, recently set a record to become the world's best whisky! Traditionally known for its vibrant culture, diverse traditions, and rich culinary heritage, India is gaining recognition in the world of spirits, particularly whisky.

Indri's special Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023 recently received top honours at the prestigious Whiskies of the World Awards. Their Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023 from Indri won the 'Best in Show Double Gold' at the Whiskies of the World Awards.

The homegrown brand Indri from the Piccadilly Distilleries started its journey with the first triple-barrel single malt from India, known as Indri-Trini. Since its launch in 2021, the brand has earned over 14 international awards.

Taste of the alcohol

With a growing market for whisky enthusiasts, Indian brands have risen to prominence, producing a wide array of whisky styles, including single malts and blends, often infused with unique regional flavors and aromatic profiles.

This peated Indian single malt is made from six-row barley and distilled in traditional copper pot stills in India. It offers a mix of flavours, including candied dried fruits, toasted nuts, subtle spices, oak, bittersweet chocolate, and more. It was aged for a long time in PX Sherry Casks in the North Indian sub-tropical climate.

Where can you buy it?

The award-winning collector’s edition will be available in the US, India, and select European countries starting in November.

