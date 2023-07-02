Toast To Rainy Evenings: Sanjay Dutt's New Scotch Whiskey To Classic Gin; 7 New Spirits For Your Home Bar

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023
Glenwalk Scotch Whiskey, a blended Scotch whisky aged for three years is the talk of the town, as Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has invested in the brand
Satiwa Passion Gin is another new launch, where the hemp craft gin just got a tropical upgrade. It offers a sweet and fruity taste with notes pair well with the juniper, hemp and other botanicals infused in the spirit
MESMA rum is a limited edition barrel-aged made by blending rum in multiple casks without a particular time period in mind. Aged in ex-bourbon casks, MESMA brings out flavours of citrus, vanilla, apricot, oak, and cocoa
Chivas Ultis XX is a blended scotch whiskey that pays tribute to five generations of master blenders. The tatse comes with notes of blossom honey and milk chocolate on the palate and a long finish with its signature sweetness
Ginarte Gin, is an Italian brand that features 13 botanicals like wild juniper berries, calamint, hibiscus, and mountain pine. The gin is presented in a stunning limited edition bottle inspired by Frida Kahlo
Indri DRU come from the popular INdina brand Indri. The newly launched single malt whiskey includes a bouquet of mixed fruits, vanilla, and delicate spices that greet your senses
Hayman’s Old Tom Gin is anothe r new lauch by the is the classic gin brand. The gin has a a lovely mouthfeel and a mellow citrusy appeal
Thanks For Reading!